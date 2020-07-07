The government is hoping China’s 1.4 billion consumers can plug the gap caused by plunging overseas demand for products. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s exporters turn to the domestic market, but can it offset coronavirus demand shock?

  • Beijing is hopeful its 1.4 billion consumers can help plug the gap caused by a plunging overseas demand for products
  • China’s exports fell 7.7 per cent in the first five months of 2020, while imports fell 8.2 per cent to US$763.6 billion, showing weaker domestic demand
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Updated: 7:30pm, 7 Jul, 2020

