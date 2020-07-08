President Xi Jinping has approved new plans to boost the prominence of state-owned firms. Photo: AFP
China approves plan to boost prominence of state firms, despite complaints from trade partners

  • China has rolled out a three-year plan to boost the standing of state firms, despite complaints from trade partners these companies have unfair advantages
  • Analysts say the initiative is unlikely to significantly improve efficiency among the China’s 130,000 state-owned companies
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 9:31pm, 8 Jul, 2020

