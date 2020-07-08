Retail sales of sedans, SUVs, minivans and multipurpose vehicles within the world’s largest car market declined 6.5 per cent to 1.68 million units in June from a year earlier. Photo: AFP
China’s car sales still showing signs of growth as world’s largest market recovers from coronavirus impact
- China’s car sales in June dropped 6.5 per cent, although sales in June 2019 were boosted by discounts to push models that risked becoming redundant by new emission standards
- Sales in June increased 2.6 per cent from May, offering some encouragement after demand had slumped amid the coronavirus outbreak
