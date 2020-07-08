Analysts use coal consumption data to gauge demand and in turn estimate production levels at factories in China. Photo: AFP
China power firms suspend publication of coal data, frustrating analysis of industrial production
- Five of China’s largest power companies have halted the release of data on daily coal consumption, without providing a reason
- The decision has frustrated economists and analysts who have been using the information to monitor factory production and China’s economic recovery
Topic | China economy
Analysts use coal consumption data to gauge demand and in turn estimate production levels at factories in China. Photo: AFP