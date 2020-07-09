The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is expected to publish China’s gross domestic product growth rate for the second quarter next week, along with industrial production, fixed-asset investment and retail sales for June and the first half of 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China’s statistics agency publishes year-old monthly inflation, producer price data for June causing confusion
- The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) initially said China’s producer price index (PPI) was unchanged from the same month last year before confirming a 3.0 per cent year on year fall
- It also said China’s consumer price index (CPI) was up 2.7 per cent in June before a rise of 2.5 per cent was confirmed
Topic | China economy
