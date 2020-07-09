Nationwide, new births in China dropped 3.8 per cent to 14.65 million last year, the lowest birth rate since 1961. Photo: AFP
China’s Chongqing halts release of monthly birth data due to ‘unfair’ foreign media coverage
- Chongqing, an economic powerhouse in southwestern China which is home to some 30 million residents, suspended the release of monthly birth data earlier this year
- Chongqing’s data had come under heavy criticism after a sudden spike in new births in June last year, with China seeking to halt an overall slowdown in birth rates
Topic | China's population
