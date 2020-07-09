The United States and China signed their phase one trade deal in January. Photo: Xinhua
US-China trade war reaches second anniversary, with superpower relations at ‘alarming’ lowest ebb
- Two years after the US imposed the first trade war tariffs, its trade deficit with China has narrowed, but wider relationship are being held together by the sticking plaster of a phase one deal
- China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi says ties are ‘facing the most serious challenges since the establishment of diplomatic relations’ in 1979
Topic | US-China trade war
The United States and China signed their phase one trade deal in January. Photo: Xinhua