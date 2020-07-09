The benchmark Shanghai Stock Exchange has risen more than 9 per cent so far this week, helping drive an appreciation in the yuan. Photo: Reuters
China’s financial market reform stokes rally in yuan to 4-month high
- China has announced a series of steps to open its financial markets in recent weeks, boosting investor sentiment and leading to an inflow of foreign money
- The yuan rose 0.24 per cent to 6.98 per dollar on Thursday, its strongest level since March 13
Topic | China economy
