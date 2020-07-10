China’s industrial base has recovered strongly from its coronavirus shutdown in the first two months of the year, while many alternative markets are still struggling to contain their outbreaks and return to work. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus, US-China trade war see 95 per cent of American firms wanting to ditch Chinese suppliers
- A Qima poll of 200 companies with global supply chains found that 95 per cent of US respondents planned to change to suppliers outside China
- Coronavirus, trade war and the US-China rivalry are souring business ties, but firms have been warned that shifting suppliers is easier said than done
Topic | US-China decoupling
