China’s economy is gradually recovering from a 6.8 per cent decline in the first quarter, its first contraction on record, but analysts say it will take months for broader activity to return to pre-crisis levels. Photo: Reuters
China loans hits record US$1.73 trillion in first half of 2020 after strong June as coronavirus recovery continues
- Banks extended a record 12.09 trillion yuan (US$1.73 trillion) of new loans in the first half of 2020, beating a previous peak of 9.67 trillion yuan in the first half of 2019
- Chinese banks extended 1.81 trillion yuan (US$258 billion) in new yuan loans in June, up from 1.48 trillion yuan in May
