Beijing remains the only part of the country rated as high-risk for coronavirus, with other regions gradually winding down control measures, leading to growing signs of improvement in production and consumption. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Beijing’s economic recovery from June outbreak offers hope ahead of China GDP release
- Outbreak at the Xinfadi wholesale food market sprang up in Beijing in June, but shops, bars and restaurants have since largely reopened
- China is set to announce its second quarter gross domestic product growth rate on Thursday, with many economists predicting a sharp rebound
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
