The factory gates at Staryee Knitting remain close as business has come to a standstill in the Fenggang town of Dongguan, one of China’s biggest manufacturing hubs, just across the border from Hong Kong. Photo: He Huifeng
In China’s manufacturing hub of Dongguan, a sock maker struggles to keep his factory from folding
- Supply chain disruptions in the pandemic have forced many Guangdong manufacturers to close their doors, while workers are left to wait and hope
- Factory owner hopes one of his five daughters can bring him a son-in-law to help keep the business afloat
Topic | China economy
The factory gates at Staryee Knitting remain close as business has come to a standstill in the Fenggang town of Dongguan, one of China’s biggest manufacturing hubs, just across the border from Hong Kong. Photo: He Huifeng