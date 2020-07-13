conflict on multiple fronts It also comes as the world’s two largest economies are in, including a significant increase in the prosecutions of Chinese nationals over alleged economic espionage activities in the US.

Some lawyers have said the new clause in China’s criminal code is a clear response to US espionage cases against Chinese entities.

“Given the deteriorating relations between China and the US, I expect there to be a surge of US legal proceedings on Chinese-related economic espionage cases, so the intention of this amendment is self-evident, that is, it is reciprocal and a tit-for-tat provision against the US,” said a Beijing-based trade lawyer, who asked to be identified only by his surname Xu due to the sensitivity of this topic.

“If the US prosecutes more Chinese in the future, then China can do the same under this amendment once it is passed.”

The US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) China Initiative, a project launched in November 2018 to investigate and prosecute Chinese companies for alleged trade secret theft, economic espionage, and other violations of American law, said in a report in June that about 80 per cent of all economic espionage prosecutions brought by the DOJ allege conduct that would benefit the Chinese state. In about 60 per cent of all trade secret theft cases, there was at least some connection to China, it said.

FBI director Christopher Wray In an interview with Fox News in June,said the agency has more than 2,000 active investigations that trace back to Beijing, a roughly 1,300 per cent increase in economic espionage investigations involving China over the past decade. He said China was actively spying on Fortune 100 companies.

“There’s no country that presents a broader or more comprehensive threat to America’s innovation, to our economic security and to our democratic ideas,” Wray said.

The trade secret provision [of Chinese law] is similar to the US Economic Espionage Act that the US Department of Justice has been using to target Chinese Americans and Chinese nationals Aaron Wininger

Under the US Economic Espionage Act, penalties for theft of trade secrets include fines of up to US$500,000 per offence and imprisonment of up to 15 years for individuals, as well as fines of up to US$10 million for organisations.

The Chinese law does not set a maximum for jail terms or fines, but in theory under China’s criminal code it could be up to 15 years and include fines that could exceed US$10 million, said Xu.

“The trade secret provision [of Chinese law] is similar to the US Economic Espionage Act that the US Department of Justice has been using to target Chinese Americans and Chinese nationals,” said Aaron Wininger, director of the China Intellectual Property Practise at California-based law firm Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner.

“The Chinese amendment would seem to be a reciprocal provision and I would expect China would like to have some prosecutions under it once the law is passed.”

The significant increase in prosecutions against Chinese nationals in the US, combined with statements by the Trump administration, likely encouraged China to draft the new provision that targets the purchase of stolen trade secrets by foreign nationals, he said.

It has been an open secret that multinational companies have engaged in commercial espionage in China, said Zhao Bingzhi, an expert on criminal law at Beijing Normal University.

In 2010, China sentenced Australian citizen Stern Hu, the former head of global miner Rio Tinto’s China iron ore business, and three Chinese colleagues to between seven and 14 years in jail for stealing trade secrets that helped Rio in iron ore negotiations with Chinese mills.

Hu was released The four were also convicted of taking bribes from private Chinese mills to secure access to relatively low-cost and stable term iron ore contracts.in 2018.

