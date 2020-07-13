China plans on turning Hainan into a duty-free hub to compete with international shopping centres. Illustration: Kuen Lau
China bets on Hainan duty-free shopping mecca to boost spending at home
- China has increased duty-free shopping limits for mainland tourists visiting Hainan as part of its free-trade port plan
- Beijing hopes it can transform the island into a shopping hub that will compete with centres in Japan and Europe
