China plans on turning Hainan into a duty-free hub to compete with international shopping centres. Illustration: Kuen LauChina plans on turning Hainan into a duty-free hub to compete with international shopping centres. Illustration: Kuen Lau
China plans on turning Hainan into a duty-free hub to compete with international shopping centres. Illustration: Kuen Lau
Economy /  China Economy

China bets on Hainan duty-free shopping mecca to boost spending at home

  • China has increased duty-free shopping limits for mainland tourists visiting Hainan as part of its free-trade port plan
  • Beijing hopes it can transform the island into a shopping hub that will compete with centres in Japan and Europe
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 8:30pm, 13 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China plans on turning Hainan into a duty-free hub to compete with international shopping centres. Illustration: Kuen LauChina plans on turning Hainan into a duty-free hub to compete with international shopping centres. Illustration: Kuen Lau
China plans on turning Hainan into a duty-free hub to compete with international shopping centres. Illustration: Kuen Lau
READ FULL ARTICLE