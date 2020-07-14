Cosmetics were the most popular duty free purchase, accounting for 51.3 per cent of total duty free sales, followed by jewellery with 14.1 per cent and watches with 11.9 per cent. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Hainan free-trade port plan off to fast start as duty-free shopping soars in first week
- Tourists, the vast majority of whom were Chinese, spent 450 million yuan (US$64 million) on imported goods at Hainan’s four duty-free malls in the first week of July
- The annual per person tax-free limit increased to 100,000 yuan (US$14,300) on July 1 to attract Chinese tourists in particular to spend money at home rather than abroad
