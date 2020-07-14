China’s traders have been boosted by economic reopening around the world, as countries begin to claw their way back to capacity after the pandemic caused sweeping disruption to business and consumption. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s trade economy roared back to growth in June, as coronavirus lockdowns eased abroad
- China’s exports rose by 0.5 per cent in June from a year ago, while imports rose by 2.7 per cent, showing a big recovery in trade
- Easing lockdowns overseas helped support a recovery, while a surge in imports suggests improved demand in China
Topic | China trade
