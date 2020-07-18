Eureka Chu, an architect at Ronald Lu & Partners, at the Xiqu Centre in the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Edmond SoEureka Chu, an architect at Ronald Lu & Partners, at the Xiqu Centre in the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong women’s pursuit of career goals more important than ever amid coronavirus

  • Eureka Chu’s parents wanted her to be a banker, but she went against their wishes and joined a field – architecture – populated mostly by men
  • Carmen Ng opted to become a litigator instead of a corporate lawyer, so she could seek justice for her clients and help them resolve legal problems
Updated: 12:23pm, 18 Jul, 2020

