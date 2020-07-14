Over 54,000 5G base stations have been installed in Guangdong, with the figure expected to rise to 100,000 by the end of the year, according to the provincial communications administration. Photo: Reuters
5G focus for China’s Guangdong as manufacturing hub pledges to build 20 hi-tech industrial estates by 2022
- President Xi Jinping promised unprecedented spending on ‘new infrastructure’, including 5G networks, in response to the economic impact of the coronavirus
- Huizhou, one of the ‘outer ring’ cities in the Greater Bay Area development zone, will host seven of the new industrial estates
Topic | China economy
