China’s official surveyed urban unemployment rate peaked at 6.2 per cent in February but moderated to 5.9 per cent, or 27 million unemployed, in May. Photo: Xinhua
China’s unemployment crisis shows no signs of easing as graduates face reality check due to coronavirus
- China is set to release its June unemployment figure on Thursday, along with the headline gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate
- China’s policymakers have already prioritised employment for this year, vowing to create 9 million new urban jobs
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
