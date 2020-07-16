Dushan County in the landlocked southwest province of Guizhou, one of the poorest regions in China has a population of just 370,000, according to the 2017 census. Photo: WeiboDushan County in the landlocked southwest province of Guizhou, one of the poorest regions in China has a population of just 370,000, according to the 2017 census. Photo: Weibo
Dushan County in the landlocked southwest province of Guizhou, one of the poorest regions in China has a population of just 370,000, according to the 2017 census. Photo: Weibo
Economy /  China Economy

China’s debt-fuelled county admits ‘reckless borrowing’ after video questions 40 billion yuan construction spree

  • Dushan County in the landlocked southwest province of Guizhou, one of the poorest regions in China, has built a number of white elephant projects over the last four years
  • Since its release on Sunday, the ‘How Dushan Burnt 40 billion’ video has been viewed over 27 million times on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 7:10am, 16 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Dushan County in the landlocked southwest province of Guizhou, one of the poorest regions in China has a population of just 370,000, according to the 2017 census. Photo: WeiboDushan County in the landlocked southwest province of Guizhou, one of the poorest regions in China has a population of just 370,000, according to the 2017 census. Photo: Weibo
Dushan County in the landlocked southwest province of Guizhou, one of the poorest regions in China has a population of just 370,000, according to the 2017 census. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE