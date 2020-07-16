China’s economy grew by 3.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, following a 6.8 per cent contraction in the first three months of the year. Photo: Xinhua
China GDP: economy avoids recession with second-quarter growth of 3.2 per cent amid coronavirus recovery
- Industrial production and retail sales also improved in June as China’s economy continued its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic
- China’s economy shrank by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 after the coronavirus shut down large swathes of the country
Topic | China GDP
China’s economy grew by 3.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, following a 6.8 per cent contraction in the first three months of the year. Photo: Xinhua