Cinemas had initially been allowed to reopen at the end of March, but were forced to close again a week later to further contain the spread of coronavirus. Photo: AFP
China reopens cinemas for second time in further sign economy is recovering from coronavirus
- Cinemas in low-risk areas will be allowed to open again from Monday, but must follow strict rules, while those in medium and high-risk regions will remain closed
- National box office revenues were around 2.2 billion yuan (US$315 million) in the first six months of the year, compared to 31.1 billion yuan (US$4.4 billion) a year earlier
