China’s gross domestic product expanded by a stronger-than-expected 3.2 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China first major economy to return to growth since Covid-19 shock, but doubts remain about second half outlook
- Chinese economy posted better-than-expected growth of 3.2 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, led by industry and infrastructure spending
- But a number of economists expect the economic recovery to plateau in the third quarter on continued subdued consumer spending and weaker exports
