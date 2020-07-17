Having started to make purchases in March, China has ramped up its purchase of US corn since the start of July, having not made any in June, placing orders totalling 4.19 million tonnes this year for delivery over the next two years. Photo: Bloomberg
China puts US tensions aside to boost phase one trade deal, food security with record corn purchase
- China bought 1.762 million tonnes of corn for delivery in the 2020-21 marketing year beginning in September, which was its largest-ever daily purchase of US corn
- It has also bought large quantities of soybeans amid a backdrop of escalating tensions over the coronavirus, Xinjiang and the national security law in Hong Kong
Topic | US-China trade war
Having started to make purchases in March, China has ramped up its purchase of US corn since the start of July, having not made any in June, placing orders totalling 4.19 million tonnes this year for delivery over the next two years. Photo: Bloomberg