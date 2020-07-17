Both the Shanghai and Shenzhen composite indices had risen 12 per cent and 32 per cent this year before falling by 7 per cent and 8 per cent respectively this week. Photo: ReutersBoth the Shanghai and Shenzhen composite indices had risen 12 per cent and 32 per cent this year before falling by 7 per cent and 8 per cent respectively this week. Photo: Reuters
Could China’s stock market rally, direct subsidies help boost sluggish consumer spending?

  • China’s overall economy grew by 3.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, bouncing back from a 6.8 per cent contraction in the first three months of the year
  • But total per capita disposable income dropped 1.3 per cent from a year earlier, while real per capita consumer spending fell 9.3 per cent in the first six months
Sidney Leng
Updated: 6:46pm, 17 Jul, 2020

