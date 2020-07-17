The continuous long-term investment inflows into China from the US, if confirmed, could be a result of Beijing’s efforts to woo American businesses despite its quarrels with Washington over Hong Kong, Taiwan, the South China Sea, and Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
US investors still piling FDI money into China despite rising political tensions
- Foreign direct investment (FDI) from the US to China rose 6 per cent from a year earlier in yuan terms
- In US dollar terms, total FDI in China rose 3.7 per cent in June from a year earlier but fell 4 per cent in first half of the year
Topic | China economy
