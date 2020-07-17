Some analysts have questioned the accuracy of China’s official second quarter growth rate of 3.2 per cent. Photo: Xinhua
China’s second quarter GDP recovery questioned over ‘clashing’ economic data
- Some analysts have questioned China’s official second quarter growth rate of 3.2 per cent after the economy was pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic early in the year
- Many firms are still operating below capacity, and some smaller businesses are not open at all, which observers find hard to square with output results
