The loan prime rate (LPR) is a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks. The People’s Bank of China revamped the mechanism to price LPR in August 2019, loosely pegging it to the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate. Photo: Reuters
China keeps loan rate steady for third straight month with ‘inaction not surprising’ as economy improves
- The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept unchanged at 3.85 per cent, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65 per cent
- Official data showed China’s economy grew 3.2 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, faster than the 2.5 per cent expected by analysts
China economy
