Hong Kong’s status as a finance hub and the future of its dollar peg system have been called into questions after Beijing imposed a new security law on the city. Photo: AFPHong Kong’s status as a finance hub and the future of its dollar peg system have been called into questions after Beijing imposed a new security law on the city. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

US Autonomy Act unlikely to undermine Hong Kong dollar peg in short-run, but poses long-term risk, analysts say

  • US sanctions on Hong Kong banks are seen as the biggest risk to the finance hub, although one-year time frame before imposition and ability to appeal eases concerns
  • But analysts say the long-term outlook for the Hong Kong dollar peg is uncertain given escalating tensions between China and the US
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung and Zhang Shidong
Karen Yeung and Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:44pm, 20 Jul, 2020

