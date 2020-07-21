There was considerable resistance from larger metropolitan cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen to Premier Li Keqiang’s support for the ‘street vendor economy’. Photos: He HuifengThere was considerable resistance from larger metropolitan cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen to Premier Li Keqiang’s support for the ‘street vendor economy’. Photos: He Huifeng
There was considerable resistance from larger metropolitan cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen to Premier Li Keqiang’s support for the ‘street vendor economy’. Photos: He Huifeng
Chinese factory owner embraces cutthroat ‘street vendor economy’ to survive

  • Exports and domestic orders have dried up, leaving manufacturers with little choice but to explore alternatives to sell off inventories
  • Large Chinese cities such as Beijing and Shenzhen continue to resist calls to promote ‘street vendor economy’, but clusters of hawkers can still be found
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 6:31am, 21 Jul, 2020

