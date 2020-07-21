Overall, China’s holdings of US Treasury securities stood at US$1.08 trillion at the end of May, below the US$1.1 trillion level at the end of May 2019. Photo: Edmond SoOverall, China’s holdings of US Treasury securities stood at US$1.08 trillion at the end of May, below the US$1.1 trillion level at the end of May 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Economy /  China Economy

China bought more US debt in May despite talk of financial war amid rising trans-Pacific tensions

  • China added US$10.9 billion of the US Treasury securities in May, the first purchase since February, although the US$1.08 trillion total is slightly down from 12 months earlier
  • Tensions have been rising between Beijing and Washington over the coronavirus, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, with questions raised over China’s access to the US dollar
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 10:52am, 21 Jul, 2020

