China has 249.6 gigawatts of coal-fired power capacity either under construction or in planning, according to Global Energy Monitor and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air – which is larger than the current coal fleets of the United States or India. Photo: Reuters
China’s coronavirus recovery drives boom in coal plants, casting doubt over commitments to cut fossil fuels
- Environmentalists say China is in the midst of a new coal boom, as approvals for coal energy projects have accelerated this year in response to the coronavirus outbreak
- New coal-fired power projects are being driven largely by local government stimulus spending, which is falling back on old playbook of debt-heavy construction
Topic | Climate change
