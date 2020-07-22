Chinese officials are considering the possibility that Washington could cut off China’s access to the Swift international payment system. Photo: ShutterstockChinese officials are considering the possibility that Washington could cut off China’s access to the Swift international payment system. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese officials are considering the possibility that Washington could cut off China’s access to the Swift international payment system. Photo: Shutterstock
Economy /  China Economy

US dollar payment system debate continues, can America cut China off from Swift?

  • Analysts and officials continue to say it is highly unlikely United States will cut off China or Hong Kong from US dollar payment system Swift
  • The issue is seen as a major threat to not only China’s future economic development, but also to world peace
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 6:30am, 22 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese officials are considering the possibility that Washington could cut off China’s access to the Swift international payment system. Photo: ShutterstockChinese officials are considering the possibility that Washington could cut off China’s access to the Swift international payment system. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese officials are considering the possibility that Washington could cut off China’s access to the Swift international payment system. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE