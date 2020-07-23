At next week’s meeting of the 25-member Politburo of the ruling Communist Party, President Xi Jinping is expected to set the tone for the nation’s future economic policies. Photo: Xinhua
China economy, coronavirus and trade war on agenda for Xi Jinping at top-level Politburo meeting
- Analysts say big policy changes are unlikely as China recovers from Covid-19 while bracing for gathering storm in international affairs
- China is expected to maintain a zero-tolerance policy for coronavirus infections while sticking to a relatively easy monetary policy
Topic | China economy
At next week’s meeting of the 25-member Politburo of the ruling Communist Party, President Xi Jinping is expected to set the tone for the nation’s future economic policies. Photo: Xinhua