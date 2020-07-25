German Chancellor Angela Merkel, seen here shaking hands with President Xi Jinping in 2018, has made 12 trips to China and been a dependable ally of Beijing. Illustration: Perry TseGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel, seen here shaking hands with President Xi Jinping in 2018, has made 12 trips to China and been a dependable ally of Beijing. Illustration: Perry Tse
EU-China ties hinge on Germany’s political future as reign of Beijing ally Angela Merkel nears its end

  • During her 15 years as German chancellor, Angela Merkel visited China 12 times to foster the relationship, but her legacy could suffer if an EU-China investment treaty is not secured
  • The tide seems to be turning, with Huawei, Hong Kong’s national security law, trade and human rights abuses fraying EU ties with China
Stuart Lau
Updated: 5:30pm, 25 Jul, 2020

