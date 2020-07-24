A tug of war is set to take place over competition rules for China’s heftily-subsidised state-owned enterprises to ensure European firms have a level playing field. Illustration: Brian Wang
China insiders see ‘no progress’ on ending subsidies, as clock ticks on EU investment deal talks
- China has moved to solidify the grip of the state on its economy, while simultaneously trying to negotiate an investment treaty with the European Union
- Chinese analysts see little room for compromise, with Brussels demanding material reform and Beijing locked on its own path
