Chinese banks extended a record 12 trillion yuan (US$1.7 trillion) worth of new loans in the first six months of the year, responding to Beijing’s call to help support the real economy. Photo: ReutersChinese banks extended a record 12 trillion yuan (US$1.7 trillion) worth of new loans in the first six months of the year, responding to Beijing’s call to help support the real economy. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China warned to prepare for ‘big rise’ in bad loans as financial system braces against coronavirus, rising global tensions

  • The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said this week Beijing’s efforts to avoid a broader financial crisis are facing fresh challenges
  • China’s official statistics paint a picture of a sound financial system, but cracks are appearing in the banking system at a grass-roots level
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 3:00pm, 24 Jul, 2020

