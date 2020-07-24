Analysts expect the People’s Bank of China to adopt a more targeted and structured approach to stimulus in the second half of the year. Photo: Reuters
China’s economic recovery from coronavirus impact set to signal dialing back of monetary stimulus measures
- The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has not cut banks’ cash reserve ratio for two months, defying analyst expectations, while letting market interest rates rise
- But the PBOC is unlikely to completely end stimulus efforts, given persistent economic challenges
Topic | China economy
