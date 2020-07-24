An EU proposal described Hong Kong’s national security law as “a matter of grave concern” and “not in conformity with China’s international commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984 or with the Hong Kong Basic Law”. Photo: AP
National security law: EU proposes cutting off Hong Kong’s access to goods used in surveillance and ‘internal repression’
- Draft EU document seen by South China Morning Post proposes export controls on Hong Kong and reviews of migration, visas and asylum
- EU Council document less sweeping than US response, but condemns Hong Kong national security law as ‘a matter of grave concern’
