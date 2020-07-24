An EU proposal described Hong Kong’s national security law as “a matter of grave concern” and “not in conformity with China’s international commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984 or with the Hong Kong Basic Law”. Photo: APAn EU proposal described Hong Kong’s national security law as “a matter of grave concern” and “not in conformity with China’s international commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984 or with the Hong Kong Basic Law”. Photo: AP
An EU proposal described Hong Kong’s national security law as “a matter of grave concern” and “not in conformity with China’s international commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984 or with the Hong Kong Basic Law”. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

National security law: EU proposes cutting off Hong Kong’s access to goods used in surveillance and ‘internal repression’

  • Draft EU document seen by South China Morning Post proposes export controls on Hong Kong and reviews of migration, visas and asylum
  • EU Council document less sweeping than US response, but condemns Hong Kong national security law as ‘a matter of grave concern’
Topic |   European Union
Finbarr BerminghamStuart Lau
Finbarr Bermingham and Stuart Lau

Updated: 8:58pm, 24 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An EU proposal described Hong Kong’s national security law as “a matter of grave concern” and “not in conformity with China’s international commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984 or with the Hong Kong Basic Law”. Photo: APAn EU proposal described Hong Kong’s national security law as “a matter of grave concern” and “not in conformity with China’s international commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984 or with the Hong Kong Basic Law”. Photo: AP
An EU proposal described Hong Kong’s national security law as “a matter of grave concern” and “not in conformity with China’s international commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984 or with the Hong Kong Basic Law”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE