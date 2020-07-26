The Trump White House will be closely watching how EU-China investment treaty talks unfold. Illustration: Perry Tse
US trade negotiators may ‘smell blood on the water’ if China makes concessions in EU talks
- As EU-China investment treaty talks reach a crucial point, analysts say Trump White House will be watching for any concessions made
- United States and European Union share same objectives on China, experts say, but doubtful whether coordinated approach is imminent
