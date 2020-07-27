China’s big industrial firms saw profits start to recover over May and June, but remained in the red for the first six months of 2020. Photo: XinhuaChina’s big industrial firms saw profits start to recover over May and June, but remained in the red for the first six months of 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China’s big industrial firms saw profits start to recover over May and June, but remained in the red for the first six months of 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China’s industrial giants saw profits tumble in first half of 2020, but recovery continued in June

  • Industrial profits at China’s biggest firms fell by 12.8 per cent year on year in the first six months of 2020, following the coronavirus shutdown
  • But monthly growth returned in May and June from a year earlier, amid signs that the economy is getting back up to speed
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr BerminghamOrange Wang
Finbarr Bermingham and Orange Wang

Updated: 9:59am, 27 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s big industrial firms saw profits start to recover over May and June, but remained in the red for the first six months of 2020. Photo: XinhuaChina’s big industrial firms saw profits start to recover over May and June, but remained in the red for the first six months of 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China’s big industrial firms saw profits start to recover over May and June, but remained in the red for the first six months of 2020. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE