Cheap twist ties, exported by China to the United States, have become a big issue in the trade war. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China trade war: amid allegations that yuan is undervalued, why are tiny twist ties so important?

  • Beijing and Washington quarrel over China’s currency again, and the fallout could affect US$450 billion worth of Chinese imports to the United States each year
  • If the case involving twist ties becomes a precedent, it could materialise the controversial idea of using the yuan exchange rate to determine trade penalties
Karen Yeung
Updated: 10:29pm, 27 Jul, 2020

