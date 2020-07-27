Cheap twist ties, exported by China to the United States, have become a big issue in the trade war. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China trade war: amid allegations that yuan is undervalued, why are tiny twist ties so important?
- Beijing and Washington quarrel over China’s currency again, and the fallout could affect US$450 billion worth of Chinese imports to the United States each year
- If the case involving twist ties becomes a precedent, it could materialise the controversial idea of using the yuan exchange rate to determine trade penalties
Topic | China economy
Cheap twist ties, exported by China to the United States, have become a big issue in the trade war. Photo: Shutterstock