President Xi Jinping has made creating a “comprehensively well-off society” a milestone goal in his “Chinese dream” of national rejuvenation. Illustration: Henry WongPresident Xi Jinping has made creating a “comprehensively well-off society” a milestone goal in his “Chinese dream” of national rejuvenation. Illustration: Henry Wong
President Xi Jinping has made creating a “comprehensively well-off society” a milestone goal in his “Chinese dream” of national rejuvenation. Illustration: Henry Wong
Economy /  China Economy

Is China rich enough to claim a ‘well-off society’? One ex-official says grand economic goal can wait

  • He Keng questions China’s progress on milestone centenary goal set forth by President Xi Jinping
  • Former deputy director of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress says China is not ‘comprehensively well-off’ with 600 million people earning just 1,000 yuan (US$143) a month
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:59pm, 28 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping has made creating a “comprehensively well-off society” a milestone goal in his “Chinese dream” of national rejuvenation. Illustration: Henry WongPresident Xi Jinping has made creating a “comprehensively well-off society” a milestone goal in his “Chinese dream” of national rejuvenation. Illustration: Henry Wong
President Xi Jinping has made creating a “comprehensively well-off society” a milestone goal in his “Chinese dream” of national rejuvenation. Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE