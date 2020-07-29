People exercise in front of a portrait of China’s former paramount leader, Deng Xiaoping, at a square in Futian district, Shenzhen – the city he designated as the nation’s first special economic zone 40 years ago. Photo: Sam TsangPeople exercise in front of a portrait of China’s former paramount leader, Deng Xiaoping, at a square in Futian district, Shenzhen – the city he designated as the nation’s first special economic zone 40 years ago. Photo: Sam Tsang
People exercise in front of a portrait of China’s former paramount leader, Deng Xiaoping, at a square in Futian district, Shenzhen – the city he designated as the nation’s first special economic zone 40 years ago. Photo: Sam Tsang
Economy /  China Economy

China’s tech hub, Shenzhen, barely avoids economic contraction in first half of 2020

  • Stronger investment, particularly in fixed assets and infrastructure, offset sharp declines in exports and retail sales
  • But housing prices have surged in recent months as the city – China’s first special economic zone – approaches its 40th anniversary
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 5:46pm, 29 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People exercise in front of a portrait of China’s former paramount leader, Deng Xiaoping, at a square in Futian district, Shenzhen – the city he designated as the nation’s first special economic zone 40 years ago. Photo: Sam TsangPeople exercise in front of a portrait of China’s former paramount leader, Deng Xiaoping, at a square in Futian district, Shenzhen – the city he designated as the nation’s first special economic zone 40 years ago. Photo: Sam Tsang
People exercise in front of a portrait of China’s former paramount leader, Deng Xiaoping, at a square in Futian district, Shenzhen – the city he designated as the nation’s first special economic zone 40 years ago. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE