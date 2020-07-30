Analysts at Panjiva Research calculated that more than 90 per cent of US seaborne shipments of face masks in the year to July 15 came from China and Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
US mask and ventilator imports plummet despite soaring coronavirus cases, as China’s PPE engine loses steam
- After a roller-coaster few months, China’s once-booming face mask market continues to cool, as demand starts tailing off from the United States
- US seaborne shipments of ventilators, gowns, masks, and goggles all fell in July, even as coronavirus cases hit record levels, according to analysts at Panjiva Research
