Some economists say China should create an alternative international payment and settlement system – one anchored by the yuan instead of the US dollar – to mitigate harm from possible US financial sanctions. Photo: Shutterstock
China urged to develop its own international payment system to counter risk of US financial sanctions
- Chinese economists weigh in on possible measures to insulate China from Washington’s response to the implementation of a national security law in Hong Kong
- Dethroning the US dollar’s global dominance is said to be a long-term project, so other mitigating measures must be explored to promote use of the yuan in the short term
Topic | China economy
Some economists say China should create an alternative international payment and settlement system – one anchored by the yuan instead of the US dollar – to mitigate harm from possible US financial sanctions. Photo: Shutterstock