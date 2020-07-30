President Xi Jinping says China’s quick economic recovery from the pandemic has proven the effectiveness of the country’s governing system. Photo: KyodoPresident Xi Jinping says China’s quick economic recovery from the pandemic has proven the effectiveness of the country’s governing system. Photo: Kyodo
President Xi Jinping says China’s quick economic recovery from the pandemic has proven the effectiveness of the country’s governing system. Photo: Kyodo
Economy /  China Economy

China’s Xi Jinping braces for turbulence ahead as relations with US continue to deteriorate

  • China’s Politburo has acknowledged the challenging external environment, but says the nation will continue to enjoy a ‘strategic period of opportunities’
  • President Xi Jinping says China’s track record of bringing the coronavirus outbreak under control shows the effectiveness of the country’s governing system
Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin
Updated: 11:03pm, 30 Jul, 2020

