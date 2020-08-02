The Chinese government estimates that the economic costs of the floods, which have so far affected 27 of China’s provincial-level jurisdictions, is likely to hit 144.43 billion yuan (US$20.6 billion). Photo: AP
China’s economic recovery under threat from fresh coronavirus outbreaks and floods, analysts say
- China avoided a recession after its economy grew by 3.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, although retail sales remain fragile
- Floods have so far affected 27 of China’s provincial-level jurisdictions, while fresh outbreaks have been detected in the likes of Xinjiang and Liaoning
Topic | China economy
