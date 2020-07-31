Kenya’s former WTO General Council chair, Amina Mohamed, is one of eight candidates battling to become the next head of global trade’s governing body. Photo: AFP
WTO contender Amina Mohamed backs a new rulebook in US-China trade war
- Amina Mohamed, one of the front runners to be next World Trade Organisation (WTO) director general, foresees Geneva body being an ‘honest broker’ in the trade war
- The Kenyan, a WTO veteran and experienced politician, is one of eight candidates looking to succeed Robert Azevedo, while Chinese academics back an African leader
Topic | World Trade Organisation (WTO)
