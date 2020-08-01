China's imports of grains – including wheat, barley, corn, rice, sorghum, and soybeans – jumped 80.6 per cent in June from a year earlier. Photo: Xinhua
China’s agricultural imports surge in June, as worsening US ties stoke fears of supply disruptions
- China’s total imports of grains, including wheat, barley, corn, rice, sorghum and soybeans, jumped 80.6 per cent by volume in June
- China is importing more to comply with the US trade deal, but also to fill domestic supply gaps and hold down food prices
Topic | China economy
